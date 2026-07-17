Burlington showcases all things vintage, salvaged, or handmade this weekend

A large section of downtown Burlington will be converted into a giant antique sale tomorrow, as the southeast Iowa city hosts its 11th annual Very Vintage Market.

Amy Moyner, executive director of Burlington’s Downtown Partners, says the event will attract truckloads of one-of-a-kind items and sizeable crowds of treasure seekers.

“It’s 120 vendors, all unique, salvaged, repurposed, handmade, the things you’ll find in the back of the barn, some of those American Picker kind of things,” Moyner says. “We’ve got people that refurbish old trunks and furniture, so bigger than just a sidewalk sale for sure.”

Whether you’re looking to spend $5 or $5,000, Moyner says there will be something for your budget.

“From silverware, jewelry, small earrings, all the way up to big dining room tables, armoires, wardrobes, things like that,” she says. “It’s for anyone and everyone and you can find anything and everything.”

The market will encompass at least nine blocks in the heart of downtown Burlington.

“Each vendor gets a 20-by-14 area, so they usually have one or two tents set up, and some come with full trailers as well to show off their goods,” Moyner says. “Then we have Food Truck Row, which is on 3rd Street. Plus, because of the heat on Saturday, we have cooling stations almost every block with Pepsi, and some of our churches are giving out free water to keep people cool.”

The event runs from 9 AM to 4 PM.