Speaker Johnson, in Pella stop, pledges one last push for SAVE Act

President Trump is again calling on congress to pass a bill requiring voters in all states to show a photo ID and proof of citizenship and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, on a two-day swing through Iowa, said the House is ready to act.

“We passed the SAVE America Act three times in the House,” Johnson said. “We’re going to work on it one last time, give it one last quarterback’s effort to get it to the president’s desk by the way of the Senate on a reconciliation bill. Our House Budget Committee passed the resolutions to get that started before we left town.”

House Republicans included $10 billion dollars’ worth of election-related grants over a 10-year period in the package for states that adopt voter ID and other provisions in the SAVE America Act. Iowa has required a photo ID to vote since 2017.

Johnson made his remarks in Pella, a few hours before Trump delivered a speech from the White House and accused China of acquiring 220 million voter files in 2020 and compromising election data. “Everybody’s going to be able to evaluate all that information on their own,” Johnson said, “and it will lead to other investigations, I’m certain.” China’s Foreign Ministry calls the allegations pure fabrication.

The House Speaker said as he traveled in a motorcade to Pella yesterday, he was on the phone with other congressional leaders for an intelligence briefing and a preview of the president’s remarks. “I hope that all these investigations and the revelation of all this leads to tightening up our system,” Johnson said. “If you do not have election integrity, you cannot maintain a constitutional republic. It’s absolutely essential.”

Johnson is scheduled to speak late this afternoon in Des Moines at The Family Leader’s annual summer summit. Johnson told Iowa reporters Republican control of the U.S. House hinges on Iowa’s congressional races. “It is true that the historic trend is that only twice in about 90 years has a sitting president picked up seats for his party in that first two-year cycle after he was elected — a lot of reasons for that, but I’m here to tell you this midterm is unlike any other. We’ve never had a contrast like the one we have right now, ever,” Johnson said. “This is a contrast election.”

The November election is 111 days away.