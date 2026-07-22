Missouri woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud in Iowa

A woman from southeast Missouri has pleaded guilty to committing insurance fraud in Iowa and the Iowa Insurance Commissioner has ordered her to pay nearly $45,000 to an Iowa victim.

Investigators say Starrla Norman of Dexter, Missouri, convinced retired Postal Service employees who live in Iowa to liquidate securities and buy annuities that yielded commissions for her. The Iowa Insurance Commissioner has ordered her to pay $10,000 to cover the costs of investigating her activities.

In a guilty plea submitted in early July, Norman admitted to submitting an application for life insurance in 2023 that included false information about a client. Court documents indicate Norman is agreeing to pay restitution and is likely to be sentenced to two years probation.