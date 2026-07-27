Iowa A.G. Bird says she’s in tough race for second term

Republican Brenna Bird says in her first two years as Iowa’s attorney general, she was busy suing the Biden Administration for its environmental and gun rights policies, but with President Trump in the White House, she has another primary target now.

“We are pretty busy suing California now for violating the Constitution and trying to have electric truck vehicle mandates, electric truck mandates,” Bird said, “and even telling hog farmers in Iowa how to raise a hog in Iowa from California — absolutely nuts, but very important that we go to court and fight for our farmers.”

Bird made her remarks Friday night at fundraiser for her re-election campaign. Bird said there’s other important litigation her office is working on, like the state’s lawsuit accusing TikTok of violating Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act. “Upholding election integrity and prosecuting non-citizens who would illegally vote in our elections,” Bird said, “making sure the ballot box is secure.” Bird’s office has so far filed eight cases accusing non-citizens of voting and obtained one conviction. Three defendants have been acquitted.

Bird is facing Democrat Nate Willems of Mount Vernon in the November election. “I’ve got a tough race this fall coming for re-election,” Bird said. “I am up against a liberal trial lawyer from eastern Iowa.”

Willems served in the Iowa House for two terms and Bird told the crowd he opposed requiring photo I.D. for voting and a “stand your ground” law that gives gun owners a right to shoot in self-defense. “We don’t know who will be in the White House in 2028, right? But it will matter who your attorney general is and so that’s why I’m running again,” Bird said. “You know, after a career of aligning with extreme leftists, do you trust Nate Willems, my opponent, to stand up against the radical D.C. Democrats? I sure don’t.”

Willems’ campaign manager said Willems has defended Iowa “police officers, hospital workers and custodians” in court, while Bird has been “building her national reputation” by pursuing “partisan causes and lawsuits” rather than taking on “greedy corporations that cheat Iowans or pollute our air and water.”