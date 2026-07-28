Toddler run over by vehicle in Coon Rapids, flown to Omaha hospital

A toddler was seriously injured Monday evening in western Iowa’s Carroll County after being run over by a vehicle.

Several local agencies were dispatched to a home in Coon Rapids at about 8 p.m. and initial reports from Coon Rapids Police say the toddler sustained life threatening head trauma. Authorities say family members immediately administered CPR to the child until first responders arrived.

Paramedics took the child to Carroll’s airport to meet the helicopter that flew the toddler to the Children’s Nebraska Hospital in Omaha for treatment.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)