After massive fire, AgriStar plans to rebuild plant in Postville

The company that owns a northeast Iowa meat processing plant plans to rebuild after this week’s massive fire the AgriStar plant in Postville.

The fire chief in Postville says the fire that started Tuesday morning has destroyed about 75% of the plant. Hundreds of people worked at the facility producing kosher beef and poultry.

In a message posted last night on Facebook, AgriStar announced it is “actively working alongside local, state, and federal agencies” to develop a plan for “rebuilding and restarting” operations in Postville. AgriStar managers say they’re “eager…to preserve jobs” at the plant, which is Postville’s largest employer.