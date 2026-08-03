One killed, five injured in northwest Iowa boat collision

One person was killed and five injured in a Sunday afternoon collision on one of the Iowa Great Lakes.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says two boats on West Lake Okoboji collided at about 1 p.m. Sunday. One person died. Five others in the same boat were injured and taken to hospitals in Spirit Lake and Spencer. Three of them have serious injuries according to the DNR.

The collission happened near the northeast shore of the lake, at a place called Pillsbury Point, and investigators say alcohol was not a factor.