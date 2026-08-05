Iowa Governor seeks federal disaster declaration for 4 counties

Governor Kim Reynolds is asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for four counties following severe weather between July 1st and 4th.

That weather included heavy rainfall and flash flooding in Jasper, Polk, Story, and Warren counties.

The governor requests FEMA Public Assistance Program funding and hazard mitigation assistance funding statewide.

A joint preliminary damage assessment by federal, state, and local officials estimated there is more than $6.5 million in damages eligible under the public assistance program.