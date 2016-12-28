Hawkeyes prepare for the Florida heat

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are adjusting to the heat in Tampa as they get ready for Monday’s Outback Bowl against Florida. The game day high is expected to top 80 degrees.

“You don’t want to wait until the last moment obviously to get down here just because of the weather change”, said Ferentz. “They had a chance to sweat yesterday and sweat today but we will have plenty of time to get acclimated.”

Florida coach Jim McElwain called the Iowa program a model of consistency.

“Every year this is one of those schools you get an opportunity to play and you look forward too it”, said McElwain. It is a chance to test yourself against one of the best and most consistent programs in college football.”

The Hawkeyes and the Gators are both 8-4.