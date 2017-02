One man wanted in connection with a homicide in Des Moines has been found while another wanted man remains at large.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Huckleberry was found dead in his apartment Sunday afternoon. Material witness warrants were issued Thursday for 33-year-old Ricco Riley and 46-year-old Leroy Williams, Junior.

Des Moines Police now say they’ve questioned and released Williams, but Riley remains at large on a material witness/first-degree robbery warrant.