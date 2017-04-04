Horses removed from two properties in central Iowa

More than a dozen horses, said to be living in “horrendous conditions,” were rescued from two south-central Iowa properties in recent days.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it rescued four horses from a property in Indianola Monday evening after 10 horses were removed from a property in New Virginia Friday.

In the New Virginia case, ARL officials said the horses ranged from very thin to emaciated, had eaten bark off of trees, and did not have access to clean water.

The property was littered with metal and other junk, according to the ARL. Charges are possible in both cases, which are under investigation by the Warren County Sherriff’s office.