Clarion man charged with sexually abusing two girls

A north-central Iowa man is charged in a weekend attack on two girls.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Department charged 61-year-old Steven Nelson of Clarion with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse following an incident late Friday night in rural Goldfield.

Authorities received a report that two minor females had been at a rural property with Nelson and both reported they were assaulted. Following the execution of a search warrant, Nelson was arrested early Saturday morning and placed in the Wright County Jail where he was held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond for the two felony charges.

Nelson was later released on Saturday on his own recognizance after an initial appearance in Wright County Magistrate Court.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)