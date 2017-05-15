Two dead, one critical in Guthrie Center fire

Two people died and another was injured in a Guthrie County fire early today.

The Iowa Dvisison of Criminal Investigation says the Guthrie Center Fire Department was called to a fire at a house on main street at 12:27 a.m. The DCI says two people were found dead — and a third was flown to a hospital in Omaha with critical injuries.

The DCI says autopsies will be used to identify the two people who died. The injured person’s identity was not released, and the State Fire Marshal is investigating to try and find the cause of the fire.