Fireworks cause extensive damage to Cedar Rapids home

A home in Cedar Rapids was heavily damaged by fire last night and officials say fireworks caused the blaze.

Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to the home shortly after 6:30 p.m. The garage was first to catch fire, then the fire spread at the attic and second floor of the home. The fire was “extensive” when firefighters arrived and crews from two fire houses were dispatched to the scene.

Two adults and two children were home at the time the fire started. Due to the fire, smoke and water damage to the home, the family has had to find somewhere else to stay.

While investigators have said “the fire was caused by fireworks,” officials have not said whether the fireworks were shot off by the homeowner or a neighbor. Due to Iowa’s new law, fireworks may be legally sold in Iowa right now and people may ignite fireworks from June 1 through July 8.