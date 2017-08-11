Governor requests presidential disaster declaration for 7 counties

Governor Kim Reynolds is asking President Donald Trump Thursday for a presidential disaster declaration for seven Iowa counties.

The governor wants the federal designation for Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette and Mitchell counties for damage done by severe storms and flooding between July 19th and the 23rd.

The governor requests funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance Program. The money would be used to rebuild damaged infrastructure including roads, bridges, culverts and other public facilities. Or it could cover the costs of emergency work during the storms or debris removal afterwards.

The request says federal, state and local preliminary assessment of the seven counties showed severe weather caused nearly $7 million in damages.