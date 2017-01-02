Ames man dies in fall at Ledges State Park

A central Iowa man died at a state park on New Year’s Day.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a report of a 63-year-old Ames man who died Sunday after a fall at Ledges State Park south of Boone.

Reportedly, the man fell approximately 60 feet from an overlook off the Lost Lake Trail at about 11:15 a.m.

He was airlifted out of the park to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man was part of an annual group hike event at the park. The name of the individual is being withheld until all family members are notified.

By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City