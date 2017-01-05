Registration deadlines approaching for 25th Winter Iowa Games

More than 4,000 athletes will take part in 26 sports around the state as part of the 25th edition of the Winter Iowa Games. The majority of the competition will be hosted by the city of Dubuque January 28-29.

“The city of Dubuque has been great”, said Iowa Games spokesman Cory Kennedy. “The Winter Games have continued to stay there. As we grow and we need facilities we may branch out into the surrounding communities but a majority of the sports are hosted in Dubuque and we could not do it without their Convention and Visitors Bureau and their Sports Commission.”

Kennedy says registration deadlines are approaching for the more than a dozen events that will be held in Dubuque.

“Your team sports you can register by January 9 and save a little bit and then the final deadline for that grouping of sports is January 16.”

The Winter Iowa Games offers sports from archery to volleyball and they are all listed at iowagames.org.