Bettendorf man sentenced to prison in bribery case

A Bettendorf man will spend four months in prison after admitting to bribing a city official.

Seventy-three-year-old Robert Budd Junior was also fined $25,000 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Budd admitted that as a manager at Brown Traffic Products in Davenport he approved and made payments to former Bettendorf City Electrician Robert Webster for travel, meals, drinks, entertainment, and other expenses, including tickets to NASCAR events and trips to business conferences.

He also admitted to giving Webster’s wife a check for $2,700 for another trip. Bud admitted in his plea that he made the payments in an effort to influence Webster to continue doing business with BTP.

Webster has pleaded guilty to three felony counts in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16th.