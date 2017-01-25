National Pork Producers leader not happy with action on TPP

The president of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) says he’s “very disappointed” with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of talks on the Trans Pacific Partnership.

John Weber of Dysart says the pork industry worked hard to make sure TPP would be good for pork producers. However, “All is not lost,” according to Weber.

“We haven’t lost anything we currently have. We lost opportunity,” Weber says. “We are optimistic that we can work with this new administration in developing…perhaps bilateral agreements or some other combination of those Asia Pacific countries and regions. Believe me, we’re going to be involved in that and hopefully gain market access for pork.”

The bigger concern right now, Weber says, is the renegotiation of NAFTA — the North American Free Trade Agreement. “That is going to have to be a smooth and gentle process, if they’re going to massage the trade with both Canada and Mexico, or agriculture could be in big trouble in a hurry,” Weber says.

While the trade issues are concerning, Weber says, NPPC is looking forward to the regulatory relief promised by the new administration.

(Reporting by Ken Anderson, Brownfield Ag News)