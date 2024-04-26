Supreme Court rules in favor of UI in Children’s Hospital construction dispute

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a multi-million dollar judgment in a dispute involving the construction of the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

Modern Piping was awarded nearly $13 million after alleging the UI wrongly benefited from an injunction to delay arbitration in a construction dispute so they could gain early access to the Children’s Hospital.

The Iowa Supreme Court says Modern Piping led the district court astray when it convinced the court the wrongful injunction entitled it to recover all the money made by the UI after taking over the building early. The Supreme Court says the nearly $22 million awarded Modern Piping in costs and fees to fight the temporary injunction is all they can collect.