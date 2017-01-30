Fort Dodge man charged with kidnapping

Fort Dodge Police arrested a man after an alleged kidnapping incident early Saturday morning.

The Webster County Law Enforcement Center received a call of a possible kidnapping. The caller stated that a vehicle pulled into a driveway of a residence and saw a female with her hands bound and yelling for help.

Officers were dispatched to the area where they located a car matching the description. There was a short pursuit with the driver taken into custody. Thirty-three-year-old Reino Bodady of Fort Dodge was charged with third-degree kidnapping. Police say that Bodady could face additional charges pending further investigation.

There was no information as to the name of the victim involved in the incident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)