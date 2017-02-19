Hawkeyes go to work on fixing the offense

With a new offensive staff in place the Iowa Hawkeyes will go to work on fixing an offense that ranked 117th out of 128 FBS teams last season. Tim Polasek is the new offensive line coach after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator at North Dakota State and Kelton Copeland is the new receivers coach after a four year stint at Northern Illinois.

They join a staff that includes new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Former coordinator Ken O’Keefe returns to the program as quarterbacks coach after a stint with the Miami Dolphins.

“Ken was a key part of this whole equation when we made the move with Brian”, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “I think it just gives us that veteran presence in the room and that to me was very valuable.”

For Polasek it will be his first stint as an offensive line coach.

“I am super excited about the offensive line”, said Polasek. “I know I haven’t coached it before but three years ago I wasn’t an offensive coordinator either.”

Copeland takes over a position group that has been considered a major weakness for Iowa.

“Everybody gets a clean slate no matter what you have done, good or bad”, said Copeland. “The biggest thing moving forward is how can we help Iowa be better? That is all that matters.”