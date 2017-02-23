Central College basketball eyes another post season road win

The Central College men’s basketball team bids for another post season road victory when the Dutch visit top seeded Nebraska Wesleyan in the semifinals of the Iowa Conference Tournament.

Central became the first team in league history to win the tournament by claiming three roads victories a year ago and they advanced into tonight’s semifinal with a 76-66 win at fourth seeded Simpson on Tuesday night.

“They believe in each other right now and we are finally healthy again”, said Central coach Craig Douma. “We have had a big time battle with injuries but this is the healthiest we have been since December. Our guys believe. They went through it last year and they think they can do it again.”

The Dutch will need a great defensive effort against a Nebraska Wesleyan team that led the league in scoring at nearly 89 points per game.

“The big thing they do so well is they play in transition and get to the rim”, added Douma. “They get to the foul line a ton so we have got to do a great job of not fouling and our transition defense will be really important.”

The winner advances to take on the winner of the game between Loras and Wartburg in Saturday night’s Iowa Conference Championship.