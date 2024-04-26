DCI says no foul play suspected in Wall Lake trucker’s death

The Iowa DCI has released preliminary autopsy results on the body discovered in Sac County Wednesday.

The autopsy says the State Medical Examiner used dental records to positively identify the body as that of 53-year-old David Schultz of Wall Lake. Schultz’s body was found Wednesday in a farm field near the area where his abandoned truck was found back in November. Schultz’s wife Sarah said Thursday she had identified the body by looking at her husband’s boots, and said she thought foul play was involved.

The DCI says the preliminary autopsy results show no signs of trauma or serious injury, and they do not suspect foul play.