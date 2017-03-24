Two people found dead in Boone home

Reports say the bodies of a woman and her son were found at a home in Boone, but police are releasing few details on the case. Jim

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Boone Police Department as they look into the deaths of two people.

The bodies were found this week at a home in Boone. Police Chief John Wiebold says someone notified them of a dead body about 10:00 Wednesday night.

Officers were able to eventually enter the home and there they discovered a second body. They have not released any names at this time and have not indicated the cause of death. Autopsies have been ordered.

(By Jim Turbes, KWBG, Boone)