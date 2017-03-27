Ireton standoff ends with 3 arrests

Police officers from five towns and deputies from two county sheriff’s offices were involved in a three-hour standoff early this morning in the northwest Iowa town of Ireton.

The incident began as a car burglary, but soon escalated after the victims were looking around their vehicles and were confronted by a man who allegedly made threats with a shotgun.

Within minutes, the Ireton home was surrounded by police. Three people were arrested; a 32-year-old Vincent Gabriel Perez-Martinez of Ireton, 25-year- old David Anthony Burton of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a 16-year-old boy from Ireton.

Perez-Martinez was charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burton was charged with aggravated assault. The juvenile is charged with burglary and theft, while the two men were arrested for possession of drugs and aggravated assault.

(Reporting by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)