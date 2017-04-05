Cedar Rapids flood barriers being shipped out to help Boise, Idaho

Flood barriers that helped protect Cedar Rapids from the swollen Cedar River last year are headed to Idaho.

Alliant Energy employees helped pack up 300 HESCO barriers at its Prairie Creek Power Plant on Tuesday. The giant bins can hold sand for temporarily flood walls that are going to Boise, Idaho.

Alliant spokesperson Justin Foss told KCRG-TV his company learned first hand the importance of these HESCO Barriers.

“We’ve seen the devastation that a flood can cause and we also know the impact of having the right tools at the right time,” Foss said. “We’re really hoping that these right tools will be able to help out in the area.” The Boise, Idaho, area is currently under a flood warning.

Photo courtesy of Phil Reed/KCRG-TV9)



