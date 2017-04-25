Dubuque baseball on track to record breaking season

The University of Dubuque baseball program is taking major strides under fourth year coach Paul Wyczawski (why-chow-skee). With two weeks remaining in the regular season the Spartans are tied at the top of the Iowa Conference standings with Wartburg at 12-3 and are 18-12 overall.

Dubuque has never won an Iowa Conference title in baseball and the 18 wins are just four shy of the school record.

“This is the first recruiting class we brought in and we’ve got 12 seniors on the club”, said Wyczawski. “Over the course of the last four years we have taken some baby steps and we were hoping to take a bigger one this year. There is still a lot of season left but so far so good.”

Their success starts on the mound. The Dubuque pitching staff has an ERA of under 3.00 in conference play and Spartan pitchers have allowed a league low 21 walks.

“That’s one of the things I have always tired to hang my hat on. It just really helps when you don’t give the other teams free bases.”

Dubuque hosts Luther in a doubleheader this afternoon.