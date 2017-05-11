Classic car scam leads to prison for Pisgah man

A western Iowa man is going to prison for a classic car fraud scheme.

Thirty-five-year-old Rodney Crosby, Jr. of Pisgah was sentenced Wednesday to just more than two years (27 months) in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of wire fraud. The Harrison County Sheriff’s office found Crosby, through his business Hot Rod Classics, was taking down payments from classic car buyers, but then failed to deliver the vehicles.

In addition to the prison time, a judge order Crosby to pay $45,084 in restitution to the two victims of his fraud scheme.