Iowa’s B1G basketball opponents announced

The Big Ten Conference announced the single and double play opponents for each of the 18 teams for the 2024-25 season.

Among the 20-game conference slate, the Iowa Hawkeyes will play 14 opponents once (seven at home, seven on the road) and three opponents both at home and on the road.

Iowa’s three home and away opponents are Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes will play home games against Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue and Washington. The team will go on the road for games against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.

Iowa finished 10-10 in Big Ten play during the 2023-24 season, finishing in a tie for sixth place in the league standings.

Dates, times and television information will be announced in early fall.

Iowa’s 2024-25 Big Ten Opponents

Home & Away

Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Home Only

Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington

Away Only

Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC