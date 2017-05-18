Lamoni High School student killed in accident

A traffic crash in south-central Iowa Wednesday left one teenager dead and two others injured.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at a rural intersection in Decatur County. The State Patrol reports a truck driven by 16-year-old Logan Gilliland ran a stop sign and was struck by an SUV. Gilliland died in the crash — while his brother, a passenger in the truck — was badly injured. Fourteen-year-old Landon Gilliland was air-lifted to a Des Moines hospital.

The driver of the SUV, 16-year-old Grace Martin, was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Leon. Logan Gilliland was a sophomore at Lamoni High School. His younger brother is an 8th grader and Martin is in 11th grade in the Lamoni School District.