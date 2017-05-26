Arkansan sent to federal prison on Iowa sex charge

A 20-year-old Arkansas man caught in Iowa will spend three decades in federal prison for seeking out a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Authorities found Damien Perez of Fayetteville, Arkansas, living in the woods near Knoxville about a year ago. Investigators discovered text messages to the Iowa girl, along with photos she had sent to Perez and confirmed the two did meet and have sex.

Court records indicate the girl wasn’t his first victim. There were as many as 10 others. And the sex wasn’t limited to humans as court records indicate Perez was guilty of bestiality. Perez has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual activities.