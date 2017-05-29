Two men arrested for a string of Waterloo burglaries

Waterloo police arrested two men on theft and burglary charges this weekend who are accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage in smash-and-grab robberies in the last two weeks.

Waterloo police say 47-year-old John Fitzgerald Bennett of 902 Pilot Grove Road in Waterloo and 25-year-old Cody Joe Laughlin of 706 18th Ave., Gilbertville, were arrested at Bennett’s home.

They are accused of ramming stolen vehicles into the Texas Street Mart, Prime Mart on Marigold Drive, B&B East on Bishop, Avenue, Dupaco Community Credit Union on Schukei Road and University of Iowa Community Credit Union on Tower Park Drive.

(Reporting by Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)