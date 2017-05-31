Chinese version of book about former Governor Branstad in the works

An Iowa author’s book about now-former Governor Terry Branstad’s long tenure in office is being translated into Chinese by a Beijing publisher.

Newton author and former newspaperman Mike Chapman wrote the book in 2015, “Iowa’s Record Setting Governor: The Terry Branstad Story.” Chapman says two Chinese publishers expressed an interest in translating the book.

Chapman says, “With all the attention that’s being given to President Trump’s relationship with the president of China and Governor Branstad’s long-standing relationship, I can see why a Chinese readership would be interested in learning more about their new ambassador.” The new edition of the book will more prominently showcase Branstad’s friendship with President Xi Jinping.

“The way I understand it, they will put a picture of the governor shaking hands with the president of China on the cover,” Chapman says. “They’ve asked me to update the introduction just a bit and, of course, I’m glad to do that.” Through a Chinese-American liaison in Des Moines, Chapman signed a contract with China International Press. He expects the translation to come out in the next few months.

(Thanks to Joyce Russell, Iowa Public Radio)