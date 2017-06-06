Committee gets started in finding a new president for Iowa State University

The search committee that will select the new president at Iowa State University met for the first time Monday.

The Board of Regents selected the consulting firm AGB Search to help find candidates. AGB’s Jim McCormick says they will be in Iowa through Wednesday and then will be back June 12th through the 14th.

He asked the committee members to let them know of any groups they should talk to about what they want in a new president, and says they want to talk with the faculty too to get their input. They are planning to hold some public forums to get input on the 12th and 13th when they are back in Ames. McCormick says they will put together a draft of the announcement seeking applicants ready for the committee by June 26th.

“With the hope that by the 30th we could have your thoughts…we hope you will have some time to look at it and get back,” McCormick says. He says they will put together the final advertisement, with the plan to launch it on July 6th.

“And by launch it means we release electronically through our contacts for nominees and really tell the world about this great opportunity in Iowa and encourage applications and nominations,” McCormick explains. “So, form that period on we will be building the pool.”

McCromick says the application deadline will be August 24th. He says the committee will meet September 12th and go through the applications to narrow them down. His firm will then do background and check to see if the people who applied are still interested. Once they have a list of finalists, they would schedule on-campus visits for late September.

The board will interview the finalists in early October, and then the board would make a selection at its meeting in mid-October. The new president will replace Steven Leath who left to take the same position at Auburn University.

You can find out more on the ISU presidential search page.