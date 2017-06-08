Nora Springs mayor fined for selling fireworks in Forest City

A 68-year-old northern Iowa mayor admits he tried to illegally sell fireworks in Forest City last month.

Nora Springs Mayor George Andersen entered a written plea on Monday in Winnebago County District Court to possession of fireworks as he attempted to sell them out of his van. Forest City Police responded to a complaint and cited Anderson on May 17. Andersen had not obtained a sales permit from the city or county and admitted so to the police.

Andersen was fined $250 along with court costs to make the final amount $397.50. He will not serve any jail time according to court authorities. The Forest City Police took possession of the fireworks that Andersen attempted to sell. By court order, the department will destroy them at a later date.

(Reporting by A.J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)