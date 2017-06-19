Smoke alarm helps 10 people escape house fire in Sioux City

A fire caused heavy damage to a home in Sioux City this morning. Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph says they were called out just before 9 A.M.

“The first unit did go on scene and had heavy fire visible at the front of the structure,” Aesoph says. “There were 10 occupants in the home at the time of the fire, as well as several pets. He says the people in the home included the couple who rented it, some friends and six kids ranging in age from one to 12. All got out without any serious injuries.

He says a couple of people were looked at and did not appear to have any issues. Aesoph says the home did have working smoke alarms. Aesoph says the fire traveled quickly through the home and that’s why having smoke alarms is important.

“Without that smoke alarm and the early warning to get moving, it could have been a very different situation,” Aesoph says. Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

(Reporting by Josie Cooper, KSCJ, Sioux City)