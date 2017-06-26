Graettinger teen’s death under investigation

Investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened after a Graettinger teenager was found in the street unresponsive Sunday.

The teen, identified as Noah M. Flaherty of Graettinger, was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital. Efforts to revive him failed. Initial reports received indicate Flaherty fell from the rear of a vehicle while it was in motion.

The exact circumstances and cause of death is being investigated by the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)