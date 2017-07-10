Autopsy planned on body found in Mississippi River near Dubuque

A body was pulled from the Mississippi River near Dubuque on Sunday.

Fishermen spotted the body near the Massey Marina and Dubuque County authorities responded and pulled the badly-decomposed body out of the river. That’s about five miles downriver from the Julien Dubuque Bridge.

A car was found abandoned on the bridge this past winter. It belonged to 19-year-old Allison Morgan of Dubuque who hasn’t been seen since January 2nd. An autopsy is planned on the body. The sheriff says it’s too early to say if it may be Morgan.