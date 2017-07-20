Court upholds conviction in double shooting in Eagle Grove

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction against a Kossuth County man who shot the man his ex-girlfriend was dating.

The shooting happened in Eagle Grove in February of last year. Authorities say Marcos Castaneda of Whittemore shot Hugo Salinas twice, then shot himself. Both men were taken to local hospitals, then transferred to hospitals in Des Moines for treatment.

Castaneda appealed his attempted murder conviction, arguing it was improper for the state’s prosecutor to select the person who would serve as his interpreter during his trial. The Iowa Court Appeals said that wasn’t the usual protocol for getting interpreters for defendants, but it wasn’t grounds for tossing out the conviction either.