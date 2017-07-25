Cedar Rapids police arrest two men after high-speed chase

Two men are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Cedar Rapids.

The police pursuit began just after midnight on Monday when officers on Interstate 380 tried to stop a car with license plates that didn’t match the vehicle’s description. The car sped away and reached speeds over 100 miles-an-hour, according to police.

The car left I-380 and hit another vehicle. The driver fled the scene on foot, but was captured four hours later when he entered a gas station with no shoes, covered in mud, and asked people for a ride.

Twenty-one-year-old Adam Anderson is facing a long list of traffic related charges and possession of marijuana. A passenger in the car, 22-year-old Dominick Washington, was arrested at the scene of the crash on drug charges.

Police say the driver of the car that was hit was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries