Central Iowa hospital uses special goggles to help kids during an MRI

A Des Moines hospital is the first in the state to offer something called Cinemavision for young patients undergoing MRIs.

The system at Mercy Children’s Hospital lets kids watch movies to distract them from the medical procedure they’re experiencing. Fourteen-year-old Kathryn Christy of Johnston was diagnosed with a brain tumor four years ago and has spent a lot of time in the machine, but during the latest 90-minute scan, she watched the movie “Pitch Perfect.”

Christy says, “It was really exciting because I was stepping out of my comfort zone and I could just enjoy watching a movie I love instead of having to worry about being in the machine or having anesthesia.” Up until now, she’s relied on general anesthesia to ease her anxiety. Kathryn’s mother, Jen Christy, says Cinemavision is a great addition and she noticed a change in her daughter prior to the last visit to the MRI.

“The drive down to the hospital in advance of these has been really tough for her,” Christy says. “She’s very nervous and this time knowing she was going to be trying something new I think really helped take the pressure off and the anxiety away.”

Mercy bought three pair of Cinemavision goggles with a grant from the Children’s Charity of Iowa. Since February, more than 100 pediatric patients have worn them to take their minds off very long medical tests.

(By Rob Dillard, Iowa Public Radio)