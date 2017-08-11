One missing Central Iowa woman found, another still missing

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says one missing woman from Central Iowa has been located, while another is still missing.

The DPS says MacKenzie Knigge of Clare and the 2006 silver Pontiac Montana that had been the subject of a search were located in Lafayette, Indiana.

The news release says Jessica Gomez has not been located yet and “there is a heightened concern for the safety of Jessica Gomez of Fort Dodge, who was last seen in Fort Dodge on August 4th, 2017.”

Gomez’s car was located west of the intersection of Fairbanks Avenue and 150th Street in Webster County.

Anyone with recent information about Gomez or her vehicle is asked to immediately contact law enforcement.