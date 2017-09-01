Former First Lady Mari Culver pleads guilty to public intoxication

Former Iowa First Lady Mari Culver has pleaded guilty to being drunk on the last Saturday night of the Iowa State Fair.

Iowa State Patrol troopers provide security during the Iowa State Fair and three troopers observed Mari Culver walking through the fair’s Midway late that Saturday night. They reported she was stumbling, weaving and bumping into people. She was arrested.

A test revealed her blood alcohol level was 0.189. That’s twice the legal limit for driving. She has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor public intoxication and issued a statement, saying she’s “very disappointed” in herself and promises it won’t happen again.

Culver’s husband, Chet, served one term as governor, from January of 2007 through January of 2011.