Iowa City police release details of deadly shooting

Police have released more information about a deadly shooting at the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall.

Autopsy results, made public Tuesday, show 23-year-old Kaleek Jones died from a gunshot wound to the back and neck. Jones died at a hospital two days after the shooting during the early morning hours of August 27. Two other people were injured in the gunfire.

They were last reported in stable condition. Twenty-one-year-old Lamar Wilson is in custody, facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Iowa City Police have said the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups. According to a statement from his family, Kaleek Jones was engaged and was the father of two young children.