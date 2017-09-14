King, Grassley weigh in on Trump’s DACA dealing with Democrats

The two longest-serving members of Iowa’s congressional delegation have been tweeting about their frustrations with President Trump’s discussion of immigration policy with the top two Democrats in congress.

Republican Congressman Steve King took to Twitter last night. King said Trump’s “base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair” if Trump accepts a deal that would shield so-called DREAMers from deportation. King called it amnesty and tweeted that he supported Trump’s “no amnesty” campaign pledge.

This morning, King said Presidents Reagan, Bush and Obama had all failed at immigration reform and King suggesting President Trump will fail as well if he leads with amnesty.

Senator Chuck Grassley has tweeted on the topic this morning, too. Grassley said Trump had “undercut” Grassley’s efforts in the Senate Judiciary Committee for a bipartisan agreement on immigration.

President Trump has been tweeting on the topic, too. Trump said no deal was made last night on DACA, then Trump asked in another tweet if there is anyone who really wants to “throw out good, educated and accomplished people who have jobs and serve in the military.”