Humboldt boy dies in accident near Dakota City

A two-vehicle crash Sunday night near Dakota City in Humboldt County claimed the life of a Humboldt boy and injured both drivers.

An eastbound 2007 Ford Edge, driven by 40-year-old Trisha Luthro of Badger, was traveling in the westbound lane at the crest of a hill when it collided head on with a westbound 2009 Buick Lacrosse driven by 39-year-old Kevin Ahlstrom of Humboldt.

Both drivers were taken to Humboldt Hospital and later transferred to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines for further treatment.

A passenger in the Ahlstrom car, 12-year-old Brady Ahlstrom of Humboldt, died at the accident scene.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)