Davenport man caught selling informant heroin, sentenced to federal prison

A Davenport man who already did time for selling cocaine will spend 14-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to selling heroin.

Twenty-seven-year-old Anthony McKinley Harris pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin in late March. He was sentenced this week. Harris sold heroin to a confidential informant working with authorities last year. He was under surveillance for about two months. Prosecutors say he was responsible for selling more than 100 grams of heroin during that time.

A search of Harris’ home and a hotel room he was staying in turned up nearly two-thousand dollars in cash, a semi-automatic handgun and some heroin.

McKinley had a previous felony conviction for manufacturing and delivering cocaine, plus six other felony convictions for residential burglary. Those were all state court cases, but the heroin and gun possession charges from 2016 were handled in federal court.