Iowa unemployment rate dips to 3.2% in September

Iowa’s unemployment rate is the 9th lowest in the country, falling to 3.2 percent last month. Cory Kelly is spokesperson for Iowa Workforce Development, which released the September numbers this morning.

“The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 54,600 in September. The current estimate is 7,300 lower than the year ago level of 61,900,” Kelly said. The state’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.2 percent, from 3.3 in August, despite job cuts by many Iowa employers.

“Iowa establishments did shed 4,000 jobs in September,” Kelly said. “This was the state’s first loss since April and only the third decline this year.”

Total nonfarm employment in Iowa last month stood at 1,586,600 jobs. “Over the year, private industries have combined for 15,500 jobs added since last September,” Kelly said.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,632,300 in September. That’s 4,500 higher than August, but down 4,400 compared to one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate in September was 4.2 percent.