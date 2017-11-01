Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison on porn possession plea

A Des Moines man will spend more than three years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Carlton Wayne Jones pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in a plea agree reached after his arrest in 2016. Jones admitted he knowingly possessed numerous computer files with pictures of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He also admitted the files were created using material that had been mailed or shipped to him.

Jones was sentenced to 40 months in prison and ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release after serving the prison time. The case was investigated by the Department of Public Safety’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.